Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,543 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Bunge Global worth $9,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG opened at $78.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $114.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.18 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

