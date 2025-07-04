BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,687,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Maxim Group decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.09.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $146.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $145.33.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $682.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

