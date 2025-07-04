C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Holdings Decreased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 83,883 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.6% in the first quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $382,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 71,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Baird R W raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW opened at $97.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.93%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.33%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

