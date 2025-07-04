Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $10,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $131.00 price target on Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 289,720 shares in the company, valued at $34,621,540. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $142,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 117,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,939,336.24. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $114.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $102.35 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.12. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 385.32%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

