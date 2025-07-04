CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Mizuho

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Stephens raised CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.45.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. CarMax has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.38.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 33,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,957.73. This trade represents a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This represents a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $423,187,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,213,000 after buying an additional 5,122,850 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 626.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,364,000 after buying an additional 778,652 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,465,000 after buying an additional 634,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 8,675.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 515,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,193,000 after acquiring an additional 509,952 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

