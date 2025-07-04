Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,444,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,295,000 after acquiring an additional 979,313 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,537,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,884,000 after purchasing an additional 357,417 shares in the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 1,442,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,734,000 after buying an additional 779,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,279,000 after acquiring an additional 38,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 870,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,648,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $678,566.78. Following the sale, the director owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,647.12. The trade was a 33.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total value of $243,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $279.88 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a twelve month low of $104.02 and a twelve month high of $282.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.55.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 11.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

