Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CERT. Barclays upgraded shares of Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Certara Stock Down 1.4%

Certara stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -566.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.44 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,437,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,455,000 after acquiring an additional 38,068 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,213,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,674 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 5,671,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,150,000 after purchasing an additional 213,089 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Certara by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,542,000 after acquiring an additional 557,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Certara by 13.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,295,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,526,000 after acquiring an additional 515,911 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

