CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.05 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after buying an additional 23,465,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $296.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.91 and its 200-day moving average is $254.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.