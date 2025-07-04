Colonial River Investments LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Colonial River Investments LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,093,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,179,494,000 after buying an additional 127,558 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Westwind Capital grew its position in Alphabet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 1,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 39,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $179.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

