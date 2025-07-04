Convergence Financial LLC Buys 508 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Convergence Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.7% of Convergence Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $296.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $822.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. KGI Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

