Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in CRH by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Trading Up 0.8%

CRH stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $72.32 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.48.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

