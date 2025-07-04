Crown Wealth Group LLC Buys 486 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.9% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.9% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.1% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.4% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $4,532,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $46,181,574.40. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,393.55. This trade represents a 94.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,285 shares of company stock worth $105,518,153 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $716.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $747.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $655.49 and its 200-day moving average is $629.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $740.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $676.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.29.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

