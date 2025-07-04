CWC Advisors LLC. Takes $392,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after purchasing an additional 876,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after buying an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,475,223,000 after buying an additional 1,914,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $296.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $296.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

