Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 403,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $17,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. UBS Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.