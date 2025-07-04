DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DKNG. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on DraftKings from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

DraftKings Trading Down 1.6%

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $40.68 on Thursday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $7,944,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,155,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,188,567.90. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $110,638.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,947 shares in the company, valued at $209,810.16. This represents a 34.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 536,627 shares of company stock worth $19,748,622 over the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,924,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

