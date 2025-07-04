Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 26.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens set a $255.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

NYSE:EXP opened at $214.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.91. Eagle Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $191.91 and a fifty-two week high of $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 32.71%. The firm had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

