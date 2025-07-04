Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $179.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

