Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,707 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $13,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Exelixis by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,975,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,376,000 after buying an additional 3,001,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,867,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Exelixis by 330.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,484,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,167 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,159,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,482 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,321,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.28. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 693,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,021,027.28. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 967,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,520,732. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 458,113 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,817 in the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

