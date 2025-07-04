FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 800.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 31.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $447.94 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.69 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $443.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

