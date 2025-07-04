FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS FFEB opened at $52.74 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $52.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

