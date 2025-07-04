Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $10,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $52.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 50.41%. The business had revenue of $395.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 111.03%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $186,320.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 136,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,270.74. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wedbush set a $55.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

