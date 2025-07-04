Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) versus PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Critical Survey

Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) and PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gaxos.ai and PLAYSTUDIOS”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaxos.ai N/A N/A -$3.42 million N/A N/A PLAYSTUDIOS $274.31 million 0.62 -$28.69 million ($0.24) -5.70

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gaxos.ai has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PLAYSTUDIOS.

42.6% of Gaxos.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Gaxos.ai shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gaxos.ai and PLAYSTUDIOS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaxos.ai 0 0 0 0 0.00 PLAYSTUDIOS 1 1 4 0 2.50

PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 104.53%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than Gaxos.ai.

Profitability

This table compares Gaxos.ai and PLAYSTUDIOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaxos.ai N/A -34.32% -33.03% PLAYSTUDIOS -11.30% -5.83% -4.56%

Volatility & Risk

Gaxos.ai has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PLAYSTUDIOS beats Gaxos.ai on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaxos.ai

Gaxos.ai Inc. engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms. The company was formerly known as The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. and changed its name to Gaxos.ai Inc. in January 2024. Gaxos.ai Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

