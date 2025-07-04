Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,159 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754,386 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,149,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,533,000 after purchasing an additional 330,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,261,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,458,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,744,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,101 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $96.07 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $96.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average is $86.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.