Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 225.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,655,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 506,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 59,471 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FTXN opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $124.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.2208 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.