Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 830.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:HAL opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.53.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

