Head to Head Analysis: Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) and Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) and Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Energy Transfer shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Energy Transfer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Delek Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Logistics Partners 15.88% -1,782.51% 7.43% Energy Transfer 5.88% 11.47% 3.88%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Logistics Partners $940.64 million 2.48 $142.68 million $2.99 14.63 Energy Transfer $82.67 billion 0.74 $4.45 billion $1.32 13.59

This table compares Delek Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Energy Transfer has higher revenue and earnings than Delek Logistics Partners. Energy Transfer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delek Logistics Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Delek Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek Logistics Partners 1 1 3 0 2.40 Energy Transfer 0 1 10 0 2.91

Delek Logistics Partners currently has a consensus price target of $44.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.17%. Energy Transfer has a consensus price target of $22.64, indicating a potential upside of 26.18%. Given Energy Transfer’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Transfer is more favorable than Delek Logistics Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Delek Logistics Partners has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Transfer has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Delek Logistics Partners pays an annual dividend of $4.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Energy Transfer pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Delek Logistics Partners pays out 148.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Energy Transfer pays out 99.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Energy Transfer has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Energy Transfer beats Delek Logistics Partners on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Get Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties. The Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment includes refined products terminals and pipelines in Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas. This segment provides marketing services for the refined products and terminalling services at refined products terminals to independent third parties. The Storage and Transportation segment comprises tanks, offloading facilities, trucks, and ancillary assets, which provide crude oil, intermediate, and refined products transportation and storage services. Delek Logistics GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Delek Logistics Partners, LP was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Delek Logistics Partners, LP operates as a subsidiary of Delek US Holdings, Inc.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users. In addition, the company owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, processing plant, and treating and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; and transports and supplies water to natural gas producer in Pennsylvania. Further, it owns 5,700 miles of natural gas liquid (NGL) pipeline; NGL fractionation facilities; NGL storage facilities; and other NGL storage assets and terminal. Additionally, the company provides crude oil transportation, terminalling, acquisition, and marketing activities; owns and operates approximately 14,500 miles of crude oil trunk and gathering pipelines in the Southwest, Midcontinent, and Midwest United States; and sells and distributes gasoline, middle distillate, and motor fuels and other petroleum products. It also offers natural gas compression services; carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalty, and generate electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. Energy Transfer LP was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.