Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Hubbell by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $414.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $385.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. Hubbell Inc has a 1-year low of $299.43 and a 1-year high of $481.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on Hubbell and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.50.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,101 shares in the company, valued at $31,578,507.63. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,122.83. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

