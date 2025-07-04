Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,302 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 2.73% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $20,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $10.72 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.16. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,154.10% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTLA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.