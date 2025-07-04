Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,363 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000.

PBD stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $76.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

