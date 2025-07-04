iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2%

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $292.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

