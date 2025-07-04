Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stake Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $11,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,817,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,057,000 after purchasing an additional 643,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,050,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,523,000 after purchasing an additional 471,507 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19,937.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,240,000 after purchasing an additional 464,941 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 583,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,278,000 after purchasing an additional 367,806 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $181.41 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.62 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.02.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JKHY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

