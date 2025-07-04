Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,561,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,983 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $15,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 773.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 250.0% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOBY stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.47. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 447,083.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JOBY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 15,440 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $151,620.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,340.10. The trade was a 14.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 3,494 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $34,311.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 161,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,386.62. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,504,881 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

