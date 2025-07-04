JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Colonial River Investments LLC

Colonial River Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Colonial River Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the first quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $296.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $822.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

