JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JVAL. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 529,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after acquiring an additional 163,322 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,855,000. Defined Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 201.0% in the first quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 141,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 94,206 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 363,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 58,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,963,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

