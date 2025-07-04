KBC Group NV Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,345,000 after acquiring an additional 48,890 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $130.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.79. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $101.25 and a 52-week high of $129.95.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

