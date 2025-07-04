KBC Group NV Buys 7,092 Shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its position in EQT by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EQT by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in EQT by 1,343.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in EQT by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT opened at $55.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.12, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91. EQT Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. EQT had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. EQT’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

