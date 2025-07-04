KBC Group NV Cuts Position in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $103,115,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,337 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $55,354,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of UGI by 5,776.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,739,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 5,215.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. UGI Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

