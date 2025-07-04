KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,720,000 after buying an additional 399,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Crown by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,549,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,126,000 after purchasing an additional 279,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $113,568,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,092,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,373,000 after acquiring an additional 264,803 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.27.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $107.90 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.84 and a one year high of $108.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day moving average of $90.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,345. The trade was a 32.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,096,358. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

