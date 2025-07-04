KBC Group NV Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 111.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,933 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Chairman Stefano Pessina bought 832,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,288,079.79. This represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

