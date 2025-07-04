KBC Group NV Has $2.06 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. United Community Bank boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Stephen N. Landsman purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $927,360.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,360. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mehmood Khan purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.33 per share, for a total transaction of $301,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,819.32. The trade was a 662.25% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,050 shares of company stock worth $1,688,512. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $76.33 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -48.93%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

