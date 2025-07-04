KBC Group NV Invests $1.90 Million in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

EXE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Expand Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Expand Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Expand Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Shares of EXE opened at $107.95 on Friday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $123.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average of $107.00.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is -42.91%.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

