KBC Group NV Purchases 14,736 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

Vipshop Stock Down 0.5%

Vipshop stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

See Also

