KBC Group NV Purchases 16,387 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 391.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,387 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 103.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $743,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 100,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,440,095.88. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $244,359.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 93,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,865.98. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,613 shares of company stock worth $2,198,600. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of MLI stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $96.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.21%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

See Also

