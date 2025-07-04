KBC Group NV Purchases 553 Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Carnival alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Carnival by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carnival by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Carnival by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 104,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,328 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $29.96 on Friday. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $30.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carnival

Carnival Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.