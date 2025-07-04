KBC Group NV Purchases 8,987 Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 11.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 370,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 36,724 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 33.4% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 5.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,405,941.90. The trade was a 22.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $51.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90. Fox Corporation has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

