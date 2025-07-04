KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $251,102.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,524.36. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $110,638.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,810.16. The trade was a 34.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 536,627 shares of company stock worth $19,748,622. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

DraftKings stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

