KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1,423.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.49.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $445.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.14 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.26.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,033.84. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

