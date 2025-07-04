KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,612 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $149.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.94. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $157.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 125.77% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $5,130,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 189,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

