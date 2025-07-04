KBC Group NV Sells 10,177 Shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,177 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $490.44 on Friday. Ferrari N.V. has a one year low of $391.54 and a one year high of $509.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $477.96 and a 200-day moving average of $455.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 46.46%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RACE

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.