KBC Group NV Sells 11,829 Shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,829 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PPL by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $33.76 on Friday. PPL Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.64.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,065.30. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

